AM Joy 04/15/17

Special elections set stage for 2018

Democrat Jon Ossoff is running to win Health and Human Services Sec. Tom Price’s former congressional seat—which can lead to great gains for Democrats, even if he loses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump is putting millions at risk with North Korea brinkmanship
18 hours 24 min ago
Judge holds up Arkansas execution spree
18 hours 14 min ago
Are 'Democrats' taking over the White House?
17 hours 13 min ago
Trump considers military action after domestic losses
17 hours 48 min ago
Why are Trump supporters still on the train?
19 hours 15 min ago
North Korea says it's "ready for war" — Is the U.S.?
Chris: The world is watching North Korea
Panetta: Dangerous to take preemptive strike on NK
MaddowBlog: Trump faces Chinese mockery for policy reversals
Trump drops bomb as new Russia story breaks

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL