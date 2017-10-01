AM Joy 10/01/17

Does Trump have empathy for Puerto Rico?

Joy Reid and her panel discuss the widespread shock at what many see as a lack of empathy in Donald Trump’s tweets about Puerto Rico. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

San Juan mayor responds to Trump
1 day 3 hours ago
Sen. Corker reflects on Trump comments, leaving Senate
'SNL' opens season by taking jab at Trump
1 hour 45 min ago
Fact Check: Who really benefits from Trump's tax plan?
1 day 22 hours ago
After hurricanes, has Trump ignored the U.S. Virgin Islands?
1 day 3 hours ago
Bertrand: Russians wanted to 'sow chaos' in 2016
1 day 3 hours ago
The real reason Tom Price resigned?
Press: We need tax reform, this is not tax reform
Abuse of taxpayer money seen in Trump staff
U.S. 'probing' dialogue with North Korea, Tillerson says

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL