All In with Chris Hayes 09/12/17

The man who played Trump reflects on the campaign

A frank conversation with the man who played Donald J. Trump in dozens of mock debates with Hillary Clinton, in the wake of her stunning book about the campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

