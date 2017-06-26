All In with Chris Hayes 06/26/17

Steve Schmidt: Republicans like lemmings jumping off cliffs

Republicans falling in line on the health care bill have “the same genetic impulse that pulls the lemmings over a cliff,” says strategist Steve Schmidt. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

CBO on Senate health care bill: 22 million more uninsured by 2026
5 hours 46 min ago
Sen. Brown: Senate health care bill 'morally reprehensible'
2 hours 2 min ago
FBI interviewed Carter Page at length
3 hours 7 min ago
Keith Ellison: Trump's travel ban 'greenlighting' hate
1 hour 13 min ago
Trump and Indian Prime Minister Modi hug it out
1 hour 24 min ago
Matthews: If Washington is a swamp, Trump's the swamp fox
Murphy: The Senate health care bill is no improvement
Randy Bryce: Ryan hasn't been speaking for our district
Swalwell: Trump ‘trying to have it both ways’ on Russia
Dem Sen: GOP ‘going to regret’ voting for health bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL