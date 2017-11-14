All In with Chris Hayes 11/14/17

Rebecca Traister on Roy Moore and post-Weinstein reckoning

The fifth woman to come forward against Roy Moore alleges he violently sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old. New York Magazine's Rebecca Traister joins Chris Hayes to discuss the Moore accusations in the context of the post-Harvey Weinstein reckoning. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Nothing left of Wikileaks' credibility': Atlantic Reporter

