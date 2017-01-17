All In with Chris Hayes 01/17/17

Obamacare popularity hits record high

Republicans' plan to 'repeal and delay' the Affordable Care Act appears to be falling apart. Senator Chuck Schumer joins Chris Hayes to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's prison sentence
4 hours 30 min ago
Protests off to early start ahead of Trump inauguration
1 day 25 min ago
UN Ambassador Power: Putin is a 'very powerful leader'
2 hours 39 min ago
Chelsea Manning’s attorney: ‘This has saved her life’
3 hours 25 min ago
Is Trump doing enough to unite the country?
7 hours 15 min ago
Trump approval below 50 percent in new poll
Will Trump boost drilling, fracking in America?
Joe: Trump's 'exhausting the American public' with fights
Obama to pursue new generation of civic leaders
Dear Mr. President: Letters from the American people

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL