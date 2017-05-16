All In with Chris Hayes 05/16/17

Nine days in May

Even by the standards of the chaos and drama of the Trump presidency, it has been a remarkable nine days.

Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation
2 hours 58 min ago
Exclusive: New federal subpoena in Trump-Russia investigation
55 min 43 sec ago
Castro: If NYT report true, likely Congress will move to impeach
1 hour 23 min ago
Sen. King: If there are tapes, we want those tapes
2 hours 49 min ago
Schumer to Senate colleagues: ‘History is watching’
3 hours 35 min ago
Schiff responds to new Trump bombshell: ‘Enough is enough’
GOP Rep: ‘Trump is not cut a break by anybody’
Israel was source of Intel Trump shared with Russia, sources say
GOP Sen: It's ''weird' Trump disclosed to Russians
Sen. Reed: Trump-Russia meeting not ‘wholly appropriate’

