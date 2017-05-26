All In with Chris Hayes 05/26/17

Kushner proposed secret channel to Kremlin

A bombshell report from the Washington Post says President Trump's top adviser and son-in-law discussed setting up a secret communications channel between the Trump team and the Kremlin. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Kushner and Russian Amb. discussed setting up secret backchannel with Kremlin
1 hour 10 min ago
Trump White House readies ‘war room’ for Russia probe
2 hours 41 min ago
Panetta: Russians 'very successful' in undermining FBI credibility
4 hours 5 min ago
Senate Intel Committee requests Trump campaign docs
1 hour 46 min ago
Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to NATO: Trump's visit the 'worst' in decades
5 hours 38 sec ago
Joe: 'My party is going straight to hell'
What’s really going on with U.S. sanctions on Russia?
What does it mean that FBI is eyeing Kushner?
Clinton hints Trump's presidency will end like Nixon
Maddow: Did Comey really ask for more 'resources?'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL