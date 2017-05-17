All In with Chris Hayes 05/17/17

GOP Rep. Lance: I can be a check on Trump

Republican Rep. Leonard Lance says we need to get to the truth about the Trump campaign and Russia - whatever it may be. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DOJ appoints special counsel to take over Russia probe
3 hours 16 min ago
Maxine Waters: All Trump probes must continue
1 hour 58 min ago
Chris Matthews: The President has a tail on him
2 hours 17 min ago
Fmr. DOJ employees say Mueller a good choice to lead probe
4 hours 9 min ago
GOP Rep: Russia coverage getting in way of Trump’s agenda
4 hours 48 min ago
Why is Trump still protecting Michael Flynn?
5 hours 26 min ago
King: Comey had ‘obligation’ to report details of Trump meeting
Joe to Republicans: 'Donald Trump is not worth it'
Warner: 'Very curious' that WH is asking media to withhold info
Rep. Al Green calls for Trump to be impeached

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL