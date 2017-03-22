All In with Chris Hayes 03/22/17

Former GOP chairman charged with voter fraud

Steve Curtis, former Colorado GOP chairman who said last year that only Democrats commit voter fraud, has now been charged with voter fraud. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

