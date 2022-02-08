Trump’s latest document debacle

A Washington Post report says former Pres. Trump took boxes (yes, plural) of presidential documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, which the National Archives recently had to retrieve. Glenn Kirschner shares his perspective.Feb. 8, 2022
