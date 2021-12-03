Only 6% of people in underdeveloped nations have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. That’s compared to the nearly 70% of Americans who have had their first dose. Is President Biden doing enough to close the gap on healthcare disparities globally? Jennifer Lotito of (RED) joins the show.Dec. 3, 2021
The fight for global vaccine equity
07:17
Omarosa on Trump’s Covid coverup
12:28
Conservative SCOTUS could destroy court’s legitimacy
09:57
TX abortion provider on SCOTUS case
06:44
What could a post-Roe America look like?
11:00
After SCOTUS arguments, Roe v. Wade hangs in balance