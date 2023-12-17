IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Thousands of Israelis rally after IDF mistakenly kills hostages held by Hamas

    04:58
  • UP NEXT

    Ali Velshi: We can’t find solutions if we can’t agree on basic, historical facts

    03:43

  • Netanyahu hints at possibility of new negotiations to get hostages home

    02:30

  • Israeli families call on Netanyahu to act following death of three hostages

    03:44

  • NSC Spokesperson John Kirby on IDF mistakenly killing hostages: 'Terrible tragedy'

    07:34

  • IDF says hostages accidentally killed were incorrectly identified as a 'threat'

    04:48

  • David Miliband: ‘It’s impossible to deliver aid’ or ‘protect civilians’ because of combat in Gaza

    07:15

  • Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages

    02:28

  • Amb. Alon Pinkas: Netanyahu has done nothing except try to ‘manage his political survivability’

    03:27

  • Unprecedented rise in antisemitic incidents in U.S. after October 7: ADL report

    10:27

  • 'There will be a battle over this:' former State Department official on discussions for a two-state solution

    04:53

  • Ex-British foreign secretary on solving the global refugee crisis

    07:48

  • Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu: Hamas showed itself for it what it really is

    04:35

  • Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu: Finishing the war with Hamas still in power is a band-aid solution

    11:44

  • Rift emerges as U.S. urges Israel to scale down war in Gaza

    05:36

  • 'We are hungry for action' Parents of American held hostage by Hamas speak out

    04:55

  • Suspected Hamas members arrested in Europe

    01:40

  • Family fights for the return of son abducted by Hamas

    06:26

  • Former Israeli peace negotiator: America should put more pressure on Netanyahu

    03:55

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘It truly is a mistake’ tying Ukraine aid to border policies; ‘It hurts us’ and allies

    06:41

Yasmin Vossoughian

Thousands of Israelis rally after IDF mistakenly kills hostages held by Hamas

04:58

Thousands continue to rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, calling for the release of the hostages held by Hamas. The protests come after the Israeli military admitted they mistakenly killed three hostages held by Hamas. Dec. 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Thousands of Israelis rally after IDF mistakenly kills hostages held by Hamas

    04:58
  • UP NEXT

    Ali Velshi: We can’t find solutions if we can’t agree on basic, historical facts

    03:43

  • Netanyahu hints at possibility of new negotiations to get hostages home

    02:30

  • Israeli families call on Netanyahu to act following death of three hostages

    03:44

  • NSC Spokesperson John Kirby on IDF mistakenly killing hostages: 'Terrible tragedy'

    07:34

  • IDF says hostages accidentally killed were incorrectly identified as a 'threat'

    04:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All