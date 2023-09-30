IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

House passes 45-day spending bill in a bid to avert shutdown, bill headed to the Senate

Yasmin Vossoughian

House passes 45-day measure to keep government open

02:18

The House voted 335 to 91 to pass a 45-day stopgap spending measure that would keep the government open. The bill which passed with bipartisan support heads to the Senate.Sept. 30, 2023

