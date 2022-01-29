‘Maus’, Pulitzer-prize winning book about Holocaust, is pulled from Tennessee school district
04:21
Share this -
copied
NBC Digital’s Tim Stelloh joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss his reporting on the Tennessee school board that recently voted to ban “Maus”, a Pulitzer prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, and what it suggests about the growing trend of book censorship in schools around the country. “This is a broader series of efforts that are happening in a number of states,” he explains.Jan. 29, 2022
UP NEXT
How Putin could get what he wants without taking military action in Ukraine
03:26
January 6 committee subpoenas 14 individuals who acted as 'alternate electors'
04:00
‘They know what they want to do’: New social program is designed by community members it will serve
04:29
Jan 6 committee chairman confirms speaking with former Attorney General, Bill Barr
04:42
Jan. 6 committee chairman confirms panel has had ‘conversations' with former AG William Barr
02:35
Texas officer fatally shot at traffic stop in ‘senseless’ attack