The Importance of Abortion Access and the Consequences of a Post-Roe America
05:38
Attorney and writer Carli Pierson joins Lindsey Reiser to discuss her USA Today op-ed about her great-grandmother’s death from an illegal abortion and what her personal story foreshadows for the future of women’s rights in a post-Roe world. Dec. 5, 2021
