Tennessee Representative Torrey Harris on death of Tyre Nichols: "Memphis is going to hold the nation accountable for this."

Tennessee Representative Torrey Harris speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the systemic issues that lead to the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the speed with which charges were filed: "Let's face it: Memphis Police Department did not move swiftly because it was the right thing to do. They moved swiftly because they know that the Memphis community is not going to play with them. And we're not."Jan. 29, 2023