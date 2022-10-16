‘This regime has to be held accountable’: Demonstrations continue in Iran one month after Mahsa Amini’s death

Moj Mahdara, co-founder of Beauty United, speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the latest on protests in Iran, her own experience with the morality police, and what’s driving the desire for change among younger generations one month after the death of Mahsa Amini. Oct. 16, 2022