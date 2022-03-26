IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

'My city is only rubble, it's totally ruined.' Ukraine makes new efforts to evacuate Mariupol civilians 

04:38

Maksym Borodin, Mariupol City Council Member and pollution activist, speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about the battle inside the city of Mariupol, the destruction to the city so far, and the evacuation efforts underway. “Today, more than 500,000 citizens of Mariupol are homeless," Borodin says. "And today there is no hope for us to get back to our homes." March 26, 2022

