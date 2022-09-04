IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Uvalde students prepare to return to classrooms for first time since deadly shooting

    02:04
Weekends with Alex Witt

Uvalde students prepare to return to classrooms for first time since deadly shooting

02:04

Students in Uvalde, Texas will return to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Some are still worried about security even as the school district takes additional measures to protect students. Sept. 4, 2022

