  • What to expect from SCOTUS' hearing on Trump ballot case this week

    04:22
    'There's an avalanche about to hit him': Fmr. Trump insider on massive legal bills

    05:06
    Defeating Donald Trump: One Lawyer's True Story

    07:02

  • House Speaker Johnson releases statement on strikes in Iraq and Syria 

    01:54

  • Polls open for the South Carolina Democratic primary

    02:49

  • Hundreds rally at Southern border to demand stricter border security

    02:56

  • Pentagon deputy press secretary: Airstrikes in Iraq and Syria were 'extreme success'

    01:48

  • 'We shall respond': Biden says after deadly drone attack

    01:07

  • What's fueling a new spike in antisemitism

    04:57

  • Cox on Carroll verdict: 'It's a reminder of why I shouldn't belittle my own story'

    02:12

  • Cox on Haley: 'She is so good at pretending to be a normal politician'

    11:47

  • Meeting on hostage release negotiations concluded, Netanyahu's office says

    01:14

  • Bipartisan congressional deal is finalized on border reform

    02:10

  • White House: Iran-backed militant groups behind drone attack that killed 3 U.S. soldiers

    04:08

  • Grisham: What Donald Trump told me about E. Jean Carroll in 2019

    10:53

  • 'Wasn't enough to make him stop': Trump lashes out at Carroll 93 times on social media this week

    04:46

  • Judge slams Republicans for January 6 rhetoric

    07:03

  • Fmr. Trump press sec.: Melania has been 'really pressuring' Trump to combat Carroll allegations

    04:09

  • Las Vegas rally will be Trump's first public remarks since Carroll verdict

    02:45

  • Ron DeSantis drops out of 2024 race, endorses Trump

    11:24

Weekends with Alex Witt

'There's an avalanche about to hit him': Fmr. Trump insider on massive legal bills

05:06

Former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci spoke to MSNBC’s Alex Witt about the former president’s legal fees for his upcoming cases.Feb. 4, 2024

