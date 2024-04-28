IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Really good stuff for prosecutors’ - state attorney on testimony from key witness in Trump’s criminal trial
April 28, 202409:11

    'Really good stuff for prosecutors' - state attorney on testimony from key witness in Trump's criminal trial

    09:11
Weekends with Alex Witt

'Really good stuff for prosecutors' - state attorney on testimony from key witness in Trump's criminal trial

09:11

Alex Witt speaks with Dave Aronberg, a state attorney for Palm Beach County, FL, and Washington Post Justice Department reporter Perry Stein. They go over all the key characters and testimonies given in the hush money trial so far.April 28, 2024

