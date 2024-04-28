‘Really good stuff for prosecutors’ - state attorney on testimony from key witness in Trump’s criminal trial

A look into the courtroom: jurors ‘march like silent soldiers reporting for duty’ past Trump07:16
Deaths reported after tornados strike south of Oklahoma City03:01
- Now Playing
‘Really good stuff for prosecutors’ - state attorney on testimony from key witness in Trump’s criminal trial09:11
- UP NEXT
How the National Enquirer became a ‘megaphone’ for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign07:46
NYT reporter: Trump is ‘rattled’ at possibility of jail time04:42
TN State representative - new gun law is ‘trying to make parents afraid of public schools’04:41
Former WH official’s advice during hush money trial: ‘Don’t work for Mr. Trump!’10:38
‘An incredible witness': NYT reporter describes key takeaways from David Pecker’s testimony09:03
‘A sleaze merchant’: very credible witness- former attorney on David Pecker’s hush money testimony09:14
Hamas releases another video of hostages, including Israeli-American03:00
Protesting ‘is as American as apple pie’ says youth vote organization leader05:36
Another round of weekend tornados is expected for the Midwest03:16
‘Not a moment too soon’ - Democratic senator expects big foreign aid package to pass Senate this week09:03
The Trump hush money jurors will ‘focus more on evidence than arguments’07:08
Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Speaker Johnson: 'He's a lame duck'03:56
Ukrainians are ‘clinging to life’ as House passes Ukraine aid bill, says Democratic Representative05:59
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene angered after House approves Ukraine aid02:09
Biden says national security package will deliver 'critical support'01:36
FISA surveillance power renewed moments after it expired04:03
House passes bill to ban TikTok in the U.S. if it doesn’t divest01:01
A look into the courtroom: jurors ‘march like silent soldiers reporting for duty’ past Trump07:16
Deaths reported after tornados strike south of Oklahoma City03:01
- Now Playing
‘Really good stuff for prosecutors’ - state attorney on testimony from key witness in Trump’s criminal trial09:11
- UP NEXT
How the National Enquirer became a ‘megaphone’ for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign07:46
NYT reporter: Trump is ‘rattled’ at possibility of jail time04:42
TN State representative - new gun law is ‘trying to make parents afraid of public schools’04:41
Play All