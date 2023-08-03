Live updates: Trump to be arrested in Jack Smith's 2020 election probe

As a lawyer, here's what stood out to me in the indictment

Trump's 2020 election indictment is 45 pages of vivid allegations that read like a compelling novel. But the shocking descriptions within it appear to be not fiction but reality, and the events are now a dark stain on American history.

This document begins with Smith setting the stage with a brief description of where the alleged crimes took place as well as the main players. But after that quick scene setter, Smith opens the floodgates.

Read the notes I jotted down as I read the indictment in my annotated version below: