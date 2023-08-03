Live updates: Trump to be arrested in Jack Smith's 2020 election probe

What to know
- Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned at 4 p.m. ET in Washington after a federal grand jury voted to indict him on Tuesday in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into 2020 election interference.
- He faces four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to violate civil rights.
- Read the full indictment here.
As a lawyer, here's what stood out to me in the indictment
Trump's 2020 election indictment is 45 pages of vivid allegations that read like a compelling novel. But the shocking descriptions within it appear to be not fiction but reality, and the events are now a dark stain on American history.
This document begins with Smith setting the stage with a brief description of where the alleged crimes took place as well as the main players. But after that quick scene setter, Smith opens the floodgates.
Read the notes I jotted down as I read the indictment in my annotated version below:
Trump is far from the only person charged in Jan. 6
Trump is hardly the first person to face arrest in connection with Jan. 6, 2021.
In fact, more than 1,000 people have been arrested, according to the Justice Department. Of those, nearly 600 have pleaded guilty and about 335 have received time behind bars.
The sentences have ranged in length. Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, was sentenced to 18 years, the longest term so far. As of May, the median sentence was 60 days, according to Time magazine.
Multiple Jan. 6 suspects are still wanted by the FBI. One even left the U.S. and was granted asylum by Belarus.
So the next time Trump claims he's being unfairly prosecuted, just remember: As far as Jan. 6 goes, his case is joining more than 1,000 others.
The scene outside Prettyman federal courthouse
Trump will be arraigned at E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington, which is less than half a mile from the U.S. Capitol. Security measures have been bolstered in recent days around the courthouse, including barriers and increased police presence.
What to expect today
Trump is scheduled to be arraigned at 4 p.m. ET at the Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington, less than half a mile from the U.S. Capitol.
He will be arrested and taken into custody, where he be fingerprinted. Like his last two arraignments (one for the classified documents case in Florida and the other for the hush money case in New York), he will not have a mug shot taken. He is expected to enter a plea during the proceeding.
It's unclear if he will address the press before or after the arraignment. There are just 11 seats reserved for the media in the courtroom, according to NBC News, and no cameras are allowed in the courtroom (like any other federal courtroom).