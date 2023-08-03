Trump pleads not guilty in 2020 election arraignment: What happens next?

NEW UPDATES

Trump largely stays silent during his arraignments. But his eyes are watching. Inside the 'very intense' courtroom where Donald Trump was arraigned Aug. 3, 2023 06:50 About two months ago, I spent hours, stripped of my computer and phone, waiting in the jury assembly room of the primary federal courthouse in Miami. But I wasn't a juror. I was a member of the press corps hoping for a seat at Trump's first, but not last, federal arraignment. And once I got in, the most memorable moment was not his plea or even seeing the former president in person for the first time ever. It was watching him turn around before walking out through a non-public exit and with his lips pursed and eyes narrowed and slowly scan the gallery of media onlookers, federal marshals, and court personnel gathered to bear witness. It was, in a word, chilling. That memory was not at the forefront of my mind tonight until I started seeing reports of Trump's arraignment before federal magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya in a packed Washington courtroom today. As Glenn Thrush of The New York Times noted in his pool report today, Trump again "lingered for a few moments as he was leaving and looked over his shoulder to survey the audience." What are we to make of Trump's repeated staring at courtroom observers? One guess is that beyond the bombastic flyers accusing Biden of his own crimes, the all-caps social media posts and defiant interviews, Trump understands the gravity of the moment — and can't help but look into the faces of those gathered to bear witness. Just maybe.





Mike Pence is trying to peddle merch off the indictment Mike Pence delivers one of his strongest criticisms yet of Trump Aug. 3, 2023 03:19 The latest sign that Mike Pence has decided he's willing to take a stand against his former boss: his campaign is apparently selling "too honest" merchandise in the wake of Trump's latest indictment. The phrase is a reference to an allegation in the 2020 election indictment that when Pence told Trump he lacked the authority to reject electoral votes under the Constitution, Trump responded, "You're too honest." But given the GOP base's comfort with Trump's mendacity, I'm going to go ahead and wager that this slogan isn't going to lead to Pence skyrocketing in the polls.





Yes, this Trump trial can happen first As Andrew Weissmann noted on the air, one of the things that stood out from Trump's latest arraignment was the focus on the trial date. It seems like the Washington court is prepared to move the case forward. With that, it's worth remembering that trials don't need to take place in the order in which the charges come down. Trump's hush money trial on state charges in New York is currently set for March, and his federal classified documents trial is scheduled for May. One or both of those could change, but today's case doesn't need to wait on them to play out just because it's the most recent indictment. In fact, it could be the first trial. New charges in Trump documents case could affect May trial date July 28, 2023 04:23





Many Republicans would turn on Trump if convicted: Reuters poll According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted this week, 45% of Republicans surveyed said they would not vote for Trump for president next year if he were "convicted of a felony crime by a jury," while over 35% said they still would. That's a remarkable finding — and one that should probably be taken with a big ol' grain of salt. With his first two indictments under his belt, Trump commanded a majority of likely Republican primary voters in a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, and his lead over his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has only grown since the first indictment. Show more In general, since his political rise, Trump has proven to have a tight grip on the party base that doesn't seem to loosen with any particular crisis and controversy. Is it possible that a plurality of Republican voters really draw the line at a conviction, which is categorically different than a charge? That's possible. But when so much of the party doesn't believe that the criminal justice system is fair, it's hard to see that 45%t figure not dropping in the event that it actually did happen. In fact, the Reuters poll itself offers clues as to why that seems likely: Seventy-five percent of Republican respondents agreed with a statement that the charges against Trump were "politically motivated." Twenty percent disagreed and the rest said they didn't know. About two-thirds of Republicans — 66% — described as "not believable" the accusation in Trump's latest indictment that he solicited election fraud. Twenty-nine percent said it was believable and the rest were not sure. If the overwhelming majority of Republicans don't trust in the claims against Trump or the system making those claims, why would they defect from him en masse if he were convicted? It's possible that some respondents didn't think through the question carefully and were actually articulating a reluctance to vote for him in the primaries post-conviction because he'd be considered less electable. But if it were Trump vs. Biden on the November 2024 ballot, history suggests that a big chunk of those who might be unhappy about a conviction would stay by Trump.





Trump, an ex-president, was ordered not to tamper with the jury Among the instructions reportedly given to Trump at his arraignment was not to tamper with the jury in this case. You'd think that should go without saying, but with Trump it might be worth making crystal clear. It calls to mind the civil case he lost this year to writer E. Jean Carroll, where the judge took the rare step of making the jury anonymous. Indeed, Judge Lewis Kaplan in the Southern District of New York observed that such juries had previously been used in cases when "the risk of tampering with or violent retaliation against jurors by criminal defendants or their confederates was palpable, most often in terrorism and organized crime cases." In his March opinion, Kaplan rounded up some of Trump's anti-social conduct to date, including, among other things, his actions leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection and his criticism of the special grand jury foreperson in Georgia. With Trump effectively trashing his prospective jury pool in Washington before he even stepped foot in court, it's a reasonable instruction to give.





Courtroom sketch shows Trump addressing the judge Former President Donald Trump was arraigned at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington today. Bill Hennessy





Two unusual moments from this arraignment Two things stood out to me as unusual. It is not usual for the magistrate judge to have talked to the assigned district judge to find out what the next date is. What is unusual is to be so focused on the trial date. That to me is, for people who are thinking that she is not focused on whether this can go to trial before the general election, that is the issue. And it's also clear that Trump attorney John Lauro knows that and that is the reason he started saying," I need to know about the volume of discovery." Because it's going to be a little eye-popping. There is going to be a huge amount and the government is going to have to deal with that issue, and that is going to be the fight. The second thing is that the standard condition that a judge usually emphasizes is that you have to show up at each court appearance. That is the most important thing. That is what bail is for — so that you'll show up in court. But I heard that the standard condition and most important thing is "do not commit a crime'' followed up by "do not tamper with a juror." My first reaction was, I was a prosecutor for 21 years and I was a defense lawyer for five years, and I've never heard that. From Andrew Weissmann on MSNBC moments ago. His remarks have been slightly edited for length and clarity.





Trump speaks at airport: 'Sad day for America' Trump spoke a few minutes ago from Reagan National Airport before boarding his plane to head back to New Jersey. In an odd but Trumpian moment, the former president attacked Washington, claiming he saw "filth and decay" as he was driving through it today. "This is a sad day for America and it was also very sad driving through Washington, D.C., and seeing the filth and decay," he told Fox News. "This is not the place I left." He did not take questions — nor did he provide any true defense of his alleged actions outlined in the 2020 election interference indictment.





The most important evidence in this case Let's remember what the most important evidence in the case is. Donald Trump knows all of the most important damning evidence in the case because he said it. There is no mystery for Donald Trump in this discovery. Every bad thing that could get him convicted came out of his mouth. That's not something that he will have to discover when he reads Mike Pence's notes. From Lawrence O'Donnell's appearance on MSNBC moments ago. These comments have been slightly edited for length and clarity.





Trump's third arraignment wraps as a fourth indictment looms Trump exited the courtroom about 10 minutes ago when the arraignment came to a close. It likely won't be the last time he's appearing after being an indictment. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said earlier this week that her probe into election interference in Georgia is wrapping up. Trump is set to make a short statement from Reagan National Airport shortly before he flies back to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.





Trump is given conditions of release Judge Upadhyaya released Trump on the condition that he not communicate with witnesses in the case except through, or in the presence of, counsel. She also reminded Trump that it is a crime to try and influence a juror.





Remember: Trump (or anyone) wouldn't get the maximum The magistrate judge reportedly read the statutory maximum penalties that Trump faces under the crimes charged — which, if you add them all up, would amount to several decades in prison. In addition to Trump not likely being able to complete such a sentence if convicted — he mentioned in court today that he's 77 — looking to the statutory maximums is generally a bad guide for determining the actual sentence. As I noted in connection with Trump's classified documents case, judges look at a number of factors, including a complex formula called the sentencing guidelines, when determining how much time to give a defendant. While it's too soon to know what such a calculation would be for Trump if he's convicted, it's safe to say that — while he faces serious time — it's not going to be the statutory maximums all added up. Related deadline-white-house deadline-white-house Trump faces serious federal prison time, but forget about a triple-digit term





Joy Reid: Trump's arraignment 'isn't solemn for me'





Here's another Trump court date to your calendar Judge Upadhyaya set the first hearing before the trial judge overseeing the case, Judge Chutkan, for Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. ET, NBC News reported. Smith's team wanted the hearing to take place Aug. 21, but Team Trump — whose legal strategy has been delay, delay, delay — requested Aug. 28.





This was a 'conspiracy to defraud' every voter in America The very first alleged crime listed at the top of the indictment was a "conspiracy to defraud the United States," which means it was a conspiracy to defraud every voter in America, every resident of the country even if you didn't have the right to vote because the country is supposed to be governed by the decisions of the voters. This was an alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States of the voters' decisions. You have a right to be on the winning side of the vote when you are on the winning side of the vote. And you have a right, as I have for most of my life, to be on the losing side. From Lawrence O'Donnell's appearance on MSNBC moments ago. These comments have been slightly edited for length and clarity.





Trump pleads not guilty (no surprise there) Trump, standing and facing the judge, pleads "not guilty" to all charges.





The judge has arrived, 15 minutes past the scheduled start time The magistrate judge, Moxila Upadhyaya, really knows how to build anticipation. She arrived to the courtroom 15 minutes past the scheduled hearing time of 4 p.m. ET. "Good afternoon, Mr. Trump," she said after lawyers on both sides introduced themselves, according to NBC News.





What reporters are seeing inside the courtroom As of 4:01 p.m. ET, Judge Upadhyaya had not yet arrived in the courtroom. Meanwhile, according to NBC News, the prosecutors and the defense are sitting across the room facing each other (if Smith wants to stare down Trump as he did during the last arraignment, this seating configuration should make it easy for him).





It's happening: Trump and Smith arrive to the courtroom Trump entered the courtroom at 3:51 p.m. ET, according to NBC News, a few minutes after Smith, who is sitting behind his prosecutors. Also present, in the court's overflow room, are three officers who responded to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6: Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges and former Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell. Last week, Dunn spoke to The ReidOut Blog's Ja'han Jones about what a Trump indictment signifies to him.





3 things I'll be looking for during this arraignment There may be standard conditions of release that are read to the former president with respect to who he can contact, and locations he can go to and not go to. And there are standard rules in D.C. with respect to things that you could say that could prejudice a potential juror. So I'll be listening for whether the magistrate does that. The other thing that could happen that is standard practice in the D.C. U.S. attorney's office, in other words in that courthouse, for the government to turn over discovery, at the time of arraignment, so I wouldn't be surprised to hear something from the government about the status of discovery. We did hear something like that in the classified documents case. And then finally we should be listening to whether the magistrate advises the parties as to the date on which the assigned judge in the case, Judge Tanya Chutkan, wants the parties to appear in front of her. And I wouldn't be surprised if that was a relatively short date, but that's a way for the court, the actual assigned judge, to notify people when she wants to see them.





First sketch from inside the courthouse Here's what was happening inside Prettyman federal courthouse earlier this afternoon ahead of Trump's arrival: View of the hallway leading to the Trump arraignment courtroom in E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington today. Bill Hennessy





It's time to drag the federal judiciary into the present day Cameras in federal courtrooms? It can happen, and I believe it has to happen. We have to drag the federal judiciary into the present day, even if they're figuratively kicking and screaming. It's a little bit absurd that courtrooms and criminal trials are public proceedings, and yet the limitation (





Share this -





Trump posts to Truth Social : 'I am being arrested for you' Trump seems to be having a normal morning (as far as Trump mornings go), firing off several all-caps posts on his Truth Social site. "I need one more indictment to ensure my election!" he wrote a couple of hours ago, adding in a later post: "I am now going to Washington, D.C., to be arrested for having challenged a corrupt, rigged & stolen election. It is a great honor, because I am being arrested for you." Trump has maintained a hefty lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the rest of the GOP presidential contenders, despite (or perhaps, with the help of) his three indictments. And while he saw a major boost in donations in the wake of his first indictment (the hush money case in New York), he's seen diminishing returns on the subsequent indictments. Share this -





This case doesn't turn on any one witness The words, sentences and paragraphs in this indictment are significant and they make for a compelling case. I also don't think this case turns on any one witness. As alleged in the indictment, there's a whole bunch of people who had candid conversations with Trump, told him he lost, and told him that he had no basis in law or fact to submit slates of fake electors to try and steal the election. But good prosecutors don't talk about slam dunks and guarantee wins. Juries can do anything. When you walk into court as a prosecutor, you walk in with two things: a strong case and a dose of humility. This is from Chuck Rosenberg's appearance on "Andrea Mitchell Reports" moments ago. It has been slightly edited for length and clarity. Share this -





The scene outside Prettyman federal courthouse Trump will be arraigned at E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington, which is less than half a mile from the U.S. Capitol. Security measures have been bolstered in recent days around the courthouse, including barriers and increased police presence. A Homeland Security canine unit sweeps one of the entrances to the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse on Thursday. Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images A supporter of former President Donald Trump flies a flag outside Prettyman courthouse. Drew Angerer / Getty Images Workers install security fencing on Thursday near Prettyman courthouse. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images Share this -





