Trump unleashes unhinged Christmas tirade on Truth Social

Donald Trump is not one for the holiday spirit, it seems. He spent part of his Christmas Day airing a litany of grievances on his social media platform Truth Social, singling out targets from President Joe Biden to federal law enforcement agencies to electric cars.

"2024 WILL GO DOWN AS THE YEAR OF GREAT AND FULLY COORDINATED ILLEGAL ELECTION INTERFERENCE BY CROOKED JOE BIDEN, THE WORST AND MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, THE DOJ, FBI, A.G.’s, & D.A.’s THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY," he posted Monday morning.

"It’s hard to have a truly great Christmas when you have a Crooked and Incompetent President who wants to put his Political Opponent in jail, and who has been working hard (for a change!), illegally using all of the levers of Law Enforcement, to do so," he wrote in another post.

To state what should be the obvious, holding Trump accountable for possible crimes isn't "election interference." And any suggestion that Biden is pulling prosecutors' strings — whether on the federal or state level — is entirely baseless.

In another Christmas missive, Trump attacked special counsel Jack Smith — and listed a range of objections against, among other things, inflation, the "Woke Military" and "All Electric Car Lunacy."

"MAY THEY ROT IN HELL," he added. "AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!"

It's hard to imagine Trump was in the mood for the festivities. He has had a tumultuous year by anyone's standards, and he is facing the prospect of wrangling a slate of civil and criminal trials in 2024 that may coincide with major election events.

Still, with so many legal troubles on his plate, he is forging on with an ugly re-election campaign: Trump has amped up his racist anti-immigration rhetoric, vowed to weaponize the Justice Department against his perceived political enemies, and signaled his plans to expand executive authority to follow through on his threats if he wins in 2024.