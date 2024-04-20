IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why Rep. James Clyburn is 'inclined' to support House Speaker Mike Johnson in his leadership battle
April 20, 202411:23
The Weekend

Why Rep. James Clyburn is 'inclined' to support House Speaker Mike Johnson in his leadership battle

11:23

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) joins The Weekend to discuss the motion to vacate that House Speaker Mike Johnson faces, foreign aid bills, and the latest from the Biden campaign.April 20, 2024

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

