Legal experts say E. Jean Carroll could sue Trump a third time
March 10, 202410:52

The Weekend

Legal experts say E. Jean Carroll could sue Trump a third time

10:52

Trump may have defamed E. Jean Carroll again during a campaign speech in Georgia Saturday. This comes a day after he posted a $91 million bond. MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin and former January 6th Committee Investigator Marcus Childress join The Weekend to discuss the legal recourse E. Jean Carroll may now take. March 10, 2024

