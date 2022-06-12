IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tony-Nominated L Morgan Lee: "My only mission is to be the hero that I needed to see"

    09:04

  • Rep. Karen Bass joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss L.A. mayoral race

    06:47

  • "If any measure can be taken to save one more life, isn't it worth it?"

    05:55
    Takeaways from first January 6th hearing and lookahead to next

    10:19
    Why Black people are afraid of ‘crazy’ White people

    03:29

  • Senate negotiators reach deal on framework for new gun laws

    01:44

  • Poll finds majority of GOP believes in "Great Replacement" theory

    05:05

  • The GOP put the P in Petty, Payback and Probes

    08:04

  • Bills targeting LGBTQ+ Americans -- especially children -- continue to mount

    05:13

  • President Biden and his mounting dilemmas

    09:17

  • Dems continue to push GOP lawmakers to pass gun control legislation

    05:05

  • The quest for racial justice two years after George Floyd's murder

    06:58

  • The Fight For Gun Reform

    07:52

  • What should white people do?

    04:11

  • Hogg: I can't accept the fact that we can't do anything to save our kids… "

    08:12

  • 200+ Mass Shootings in just 6 months, when will America say enough?

    06:45

  • The Jan. 6 Select Committee Presses Rep. Loudermilk

    05:57

  • Walsh: "The [Republican] party is not savable"

    14:44

  • As Biden's Job Approval dips, can Democrats reel in younger voters?

    06:42

  • Black voter support may be slipping for Democrats

    07:47

Takeaways from first January 6th hearing and lookahead to next

10:19

The House Select Committee investigating the deadly January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol held its first primetime hearing, revealing never-before-seen footage of the violence that nearly cost Americans their democracy. Melissa Murray, Neal Katyal and Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse join Jonathan Capehart to break down the significance of the first hearing and what to expect in the ones to come.June 12, 2022

