    Glenn Ivey is among the crowded field running in Maryland's 4th Congressional district

The Democratic primary in Maryland's 4th Congressional district is set for July. Former State's Attorney, Glenn Ivey, is running for a third time for this seat, alongside a crowded field of candidates including former Rep. Donna Edwards and State Delegate Jazz Lewis.April 3, 2022

