Glenn Ivey is among the crowded field running in Maryland's 4th Congressional district
04:57
The Democratic primary in Maryland's 4th Congressional district is set for July. Former State's Attorney, Glenn Ivey, is running for a third time for this seat, alongside a crowded field of candidates including former Rep. Donna Edwards and State Delegate Jazz Lewis.April 3, 2022
