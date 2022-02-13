Amir Locke and the Second Amendment

This week, the no-knock search warrant applications that led to Amir Locke's death earlier this month were unsealed. They show that the officers asked for the use of a no-knock warrant at night for their own safety. Locke- a legal gun owner - was shot when police roused him from slumber with a gun in his hand - a point that police are using to justify his death. But it's another clear example that the Second Amendment's right to keep and bear arms just doesn't seem to apply to Black Americans.Feb. 13, 2022