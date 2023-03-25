IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rep. Adam Schiff slams Trump warning of 'potential death and destruction' if Bragg indicts him

The Reidout

Rep. Adam Schiff slams Trump warning of ‘potential death and destruction’ if Bragg indicts him

On the same day that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg received a threat warning "I am going to kill you," Donald Trump warned of "potential death and destruction" if Bragg indicts him. Rep. Adam Schiff, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, joins The ReidOut to discuss.March 25, 2023

