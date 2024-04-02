Trump ‘Idolatry’: ‘Jesus suffered identity theft on Jan. 6’ by MAGA religious expert decries

MAGA Republicans have accused the Biden White House of banning religious themes from the White House Easter Egg Roll. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson also claimed that the White House "betrayed the central tenet of Easter" by commemorating International Transgender Day of Visibility on what happened to be the same day. Yet, Republicans were content to ignore that Donald Trump, leading up to Easter, compared himself to Jesus and promoted his $60 MAGA Bibles.April 2, 2024