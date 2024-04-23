IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump forsaken by family? Attorneys paint him as ‘family man’ while he stands alone at trial
April 23, 202411:15

The Reidout

Donald Trump colluded to "kill" stories and influence the 2020 election, the prosecution said on Monday in the Stormy Daniels hush money case opening arguments. Joy Reid and her panel of legal experts bring their analyses.April 23, 2024

