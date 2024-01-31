IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘They'd impeach Taylor Swift if they could': GOP's angry threats slammed by top Dem

    11:28
  • Now Playing

    'Don't use my daughter': Fallen soldier's dad slams Marjorie Taylor Greene politicizing her death

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Democracy to tyranny: Unelected Trump commands elected GOP leaders top Dem says

    06:45

  • 'Quicksand': Expert slams GOP war hawks pushing war with Iran that would 'inflame region'

    09:35

  • 'Fired as a billionaire'? Trump owes bombshell $83 million payout but might be broke Sharpton says

    06:42

  • Trump hater flips? Top GOPer goes from blaming Trump to endorsing him

    08:54

  • He blew off Congress for Trump... Now it's prison time

    06:28

  • Trump's bombshell bankruptcy? Possible $100 million payout to victim could break his bank

    11:09

  • Why Nikki Haley will battle Trump to the end

    06:59

  • Trump's coup part 2: How MAGA GOP enablers are apparently plotting to crown Trump 'king'

    11:01

  • ‘Humiliating’: Trump’s GOP flunkies fawn over former president as 2024 GOP nomination seems sealed

    05:32

  • ‘Karma’: DeSantis' 'cruel, craven' politicking called out after presidential bid flames out

    11:50

  • 'Disingenuous': Moms for Liberty co-founder called out for graphic defense of de facto book bans

    05:54

  • Joy Reid's 'Medgar and Myrlie' book tour tickets and pre-orders available now

    00:54

  • GOP's ultimate PSYOP: Terrifying immigration propaganda while blocking immigration reform

    07:54

  • Fmr. AG Holder: American democracy could end with the election of Donald Trump

    11:17

  • Trump 'wants' courtroom banishment? Judge's anger, bad boy antics help poll numbers expert says

    11:59

  • Trump-appointed Supreme Court 'nepo baby'? Why fishy case is ammo for his mom's small gov. gospel

    06:29

  • Trump’s ‘fascist agenda’ has ‘blessing’ of evangelicals wanting Euro-American ethnostate expert says

    10:38

  • ‘Trump's MAGA extremists still grip GOP’: Top Dem on doomsday results in Iowa for Haley, DeSantis

    07:26

The Reidout

'Don't use my daughter': Fallen soldier's dad slams Marjorie Taylor Greene politicizing her death

06:04

President Biden has made it clear that he holds Iran responsible for the drone attack that killed three U.S. soldiers at a base in Jordan. Francine and Percell Moffett, the parents of Sergeant Breonna Moffett, who was killed in the strike at age 23, respond to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s statements politicizing the Jordan attack that killed their daughter.Jan. 31, 2024

  • ‘They'd impeach Taylor Swift if they could': GOP's angry threats slammed by top Dem

    11:28
  • Now Playing

    'Don't use my daughter': Fallen soldier's dad slams Marjorie Taylor Greene politicizing her death

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Democracy to tyranny: Unelected Trump commands elected GOP leaders top Dem says

    06:45

  • 'Quicksand': Expert slams GOP war hawks pushing war with Iran that would 'inflame region'

    09:35

  • 'Fired as a billionaire'? Trump owes bombshell $83 million payout but might be broke Sharpton says

    06:42

  • Trump hater flips? Top GOPer goes from blaming Trump to endorsing him

    08:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All