The Reidout

Sandy Hook Promise CEO on families reaching $73 million settlement with gunmaker

10:48

The Sandy Hook families have reached a $73 million settlement with gunmaker Remington, maker of the AR-15-style weapon used in the school shooting that left 20 children and six adults dead. Sandy Hook Promise CEO Nicole Hockley and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner join Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 16, 2022

