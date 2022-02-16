Sandy Hook Promise CEO on families reaching $73 million settlement with gunmaker
10:48
Share this -
copied
The Sandy Hook families have reached a $73 million settlement with gunmaker Remington, maker of the AR-15-style weapon used in the school shooting that left 20 children and six adults dead. Sandy Hook Promise CEO Nicole Hockley and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner join Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 16, 2022
UP NEXT
Rep. Ilhan Omar to introduce legislation proposing new restrictions on no-knock warrants
06:16
Election denier under investigation is running to oversee elections in her state
08:53
Remington settles with families of Sandy Hook victims
03:41
Georgia Senate passes law boosting public safety, policing
08:00
Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Michelle Childs
06:25
Elon Musk’s car company Tesla faces allegations of racist discrimination against Black employees