    ‘The entire world needs to see who's responsible’ for blocking gun reform Rep. Mondaire Jones says

    11:32
The Reidout

‘The entire world needs to see who's responsible’ for blocking gun reform Rep. Mondaire Jones says

11:32

Republicans blocking gun reform are slammed by Rep. Mondaire Jones. “The entire world needs to see who is responsible,” Rep. Jones tells Joy Reid on MSNBC. Jim Gard, math teacher and survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, also joins The ReidOut with his perspective on the GOP plan to arm teachers in schools in response to mass shootings.June 4, 2022

    ‘The entire world needs to see who's responsible’ for blocking gun reform Rep. Mondaire Jones says

    11:32
