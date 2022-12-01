Dem Whip-designate Katherine Clark: We're a party that believes in governance and responsibility

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries being elected to lead House Democrats in the 118th Congress in January, along with Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California as whip and caucus chair respectively, is a show of unity from House Democrats as they officially pass the torch to a new generation of leaders. Rep. Katherine Clark joins Joy Reid, in this exclusive first interview since she was elected whip-designate, on passing needed legislation during the lame-duck session and more.Dec. 1, 2022