IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joy Reid: Creeping white nationalism has infected the GOP

    11:48
  • Now Playing

    Dem Whip-designate Katherine Clark: We're a party that believes in governance and responsibility

    07:54
  • UP NEXT

    Nick Fuentes controversy 'sad commentary on where Republican Party is right now' McCaskill says

    06:32

  • Rep. Raskin: Oath Keepers were just one element of the insurrectionary forces unleashed on Jan. 6

    11:00

  • Gun laws work — and Joy Reid brought some stunning receipts to prove it

    03:33

  • Joy Reid on Trump dining with Nick Fuentes: This is another 'very fine people' moment

    11:00

  • Dave Zirin: If we fold our arms while Brittney Griner suffers it diminishes America

    05:22

  • Legal expert: Mike Pence’s testimony absolutely essential to making DOJ’s case

    06:19

  • Joy Reid: We are a country that chooses violence over and over again

    11:07

  • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: This is an exciting time to give power back to the people

    08:16

  • Club Q mass shooting survivor: It was home and to not have that anymore hurts

    10:15

  • Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting condemned by LGBTQ activist Brandon Wolf

    08:51

  • LGBTQ nightclub shooting ‘not a surprise’ in wake of GOP targeting CO St. Rep. Brianna Titone says

    11:07

  • Joy Reid: Musk facilitated return of fascist trolls to 'fix' Twitter in name of 'free speech'

    07:02

  • Legal expert: Mar-a-Lago docs possession is open and shut case that doesn’t need special counsel

    10:27

  • Kurt Bardella on House GOP: We know Kevin McCarthy cannot control these people

    08:12

  • Rep. Dean: Speaker Pelosi did this job better than anybody else

    11:13

  • Jolly: ‘Weak-kneed’ McConnell, McCarthy to blame for midterms losses not Trump

    11:54

  • Rep. Jayapal: We have to be the proposition party not just the opposition party

    07:55

  • Joy Reid: McCarthy's presence in upper management of House GOP has never been profile in courage

    11:25

The Reidout

Dem Whip-designate Katherine Clark: We're a party that believes in governance and responsibility

07:54

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries being elected to lead House Democrats in the 118th Congress in January, along with Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California as whip and caucus chair respectively, is a show of unity from House Democrats as they officially pass the torch to a new generation of leaders. Rep. Katherine Clark joins Joy Reid, in this exclusive first interview since she was elected whip-designate, on passing needed legislation during the lame-duck session and more.Dec. 1, 2022

  • Joy Reid: Creeping white nationalism has infected the GOP

    11:48
  • Now Playing

    Dem Whip-designate Katherine Clark: We're a party that believes in governance and responsibility

    07:54
  • UP NEXT

    Nick Fuentes controversy 'sad commentary on where Republican Party is right now' McCaskill says

    06:32

  • Rep. Raskin: Oath Keepers were just one element of the insurrectionary forces unleashed on Jan. 6

    11:00

  • Gun laws work — and Joy Reid brought some stunning receipts to prove it

    03:33

  • Joy Reid on Trump dining with Nick Fuentes: This is another 'very fine people' moment

    11:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All