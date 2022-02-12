‘Summer of Soul’ doc directed by Questlove celebrates ‘Black Woodstock’ hidden from history
09:07
Share this -
copied
Questlove on directing ‘Summer of Soul,’ which is now Oscar-nominated for Best Documentary, and how the concert featured has been dubbed the ‘Black Woodstock,’ hidden from history until this groundbreaking film. ‘Summer of Soul’ is streaming on Hulu and airs for free on Sunday, Feb. 20 on ABC.Feb. 12, 2022
Now Playing
‘Summer of Soul’ doc directed by Questlove celebrates ‘Black Woodstock’ hidden from history
09:07
UP NEXT
Authors debate ending all COVID restrictions as daily new case average drops to 213,830
08:46
Joy Reid: Prices will keep going higher and higher until the consumer says ‘enough!’
08:25
Steele: I don’t want to hear another word about Clinton’s emails after Trump doc eating allegation
10:19
Joy Reid explains American right-wing co-optation of Canadian anti-Covid vaccine mandate trucker protest
02:48
Glenn Kirschner: Between Navarro and draft executive order this is like 'Sedition for Dummies'