Black man remains imprisoned after prosecutor says he’s innocent, but Missouri governor pardons gun-toting couple

The governor of Missouri has pardoned the gun-toting couple infamous for raising their firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters, while a Black man in the same state who prosecutors say is innocent--and who has been incarcerated for over 40 years--remains imprisoned. Joy Reid is joined by Tricia Rojo Bushnell, director of the Midwest Innocence Project, who explains the details of Kevin Strickland’s case and his hopes for exoneration. Aug. 7, 2021