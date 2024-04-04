IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump docs trial bombshell: Special counsel issues stark warning to Trump-appointed judge
April 4, 2024

  • Bombshell Trump Russia revelation: Truth Social allegedly ‘kept afloat’ by nephew of Putin insider

The Reidout

Trump docs trial bombshell: Special counsel issues stark warning to Trump-appointed judge

06:43

In a new filing, special counsel Jack Smith basically told the judge in Trump's classified documents case, “Do your job and follow the law or I will need to call on the Eleventh Circuit to force you to do so.” That filing was in response to a request from Judge Aileen Cannon--widely criticized by legal experts--for jury instructions that entertained Trump’s unfounded claims that he had every right to take highly classified documents when he left the White House under Presidential Records Act.April 4, 2024

