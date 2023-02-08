IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

George Floyd's brother: I want to hear the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act will be passed

07:38

Following the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police last month, there has been a renewed push from Democrats to resume stalled police reform efforts such as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and her guest for the State of the Union address, Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, join Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 8, 2023

