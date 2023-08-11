Public financial disclosure should not be new to Thomas: Fmr. ethics officer on new report on gifts

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly received lavish gifts from billionaire friends beyond Harlan Crow, according to another detailed investigation into Thomas by non-profit investigative website ProPublica. None of these gifts or the names of these newly reported benefactors appeared in financial disclosures. Don Fox, former acting director and general counsel of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, who was quoted in the ProPublica piece, joins Joy Reid with his analysis.Aug. 11, 2023