The Reidout

Joy Reid: Unlike conservative Tory party in UK and Boris, Trump’s GOP refuses to ditch him

11:53

British conservatives are giving Boris Johnson the boot for his various scandals, in direct contrast to America's Republicans, who not only never held Donald Trump accountable--they also still stand by him despite all of his misconduct. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.July 8, 2022

