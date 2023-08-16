After Trump’s latest indictment, DeSantis brags about meddling with prosecutors

During a call with New Hampshire reporters Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bragged about his experience with sidelining prosecutors in response to the racketeering charges leveled against former President Donald Trump and many of his associates.

DeSantis’ comments came the day after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said her office was charging Trump with violating Georgia’s RICO law over his attempts to reverse the state’s results in the 2020 presidential election. In his remarks, the governor referred to two Florida state attorneys, Andrew Warren and Monique Worrell, whom he has dubiously suspended as part of his crusade against prosecutors who show even a hint of progressivism. DeSantis vowed to “lean in against” local prosecutors if he’s elected president, presumably meaning he’d pressure them to act at his behest.

Watch DeSantis go from denouncing the “weaponization” of the federal government to explaining, in the next breath, how he’d weaponize the federal government.

Watching DeSantis try to win over Trump voters is like watching a man schmooze a woman whose husband is about to go to prison.

“Hey, your man is about to be a little tied up. Super sad. Anyway, why not give me a try? He and I aren’t that different, after all.”

In R&B terms, DeSantis is giving a mix of Joe’s “All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do)” and Pleasure P’s “Boyfriend #2.”

Basically, it’s rather sleazy. And in DeSantis’ case: It’s fundamentally authoritarian.

After denouncing DeSantis as a “weak dictator,” Worrell joined “The ReidOut” last week and told Joy that the governor was sidelining her in an attempt to boost his struggling presidential campaign.

DeSantis seems to have proved Worrell right in short order, using his own weaponization of government to promote his campaign. His illiberal opportunism knows no bounds.