VP Harris on overturning Roe: ‘The next decision you make about your body is not yours either.’

Professor Michele Goodwin and Cecile Richards join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the powerful, personal interview America’s first woman Vice President, Kamala Harris, did with MSNBC’s Joy Reid and women who have been affected by the loss of reproductive rights in the year after the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.June 21, 2023