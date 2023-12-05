IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Vice Pres. Harris: As Israel defends itself against Hamas, ‘it matters how'

    04:14
    Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’

    07:55

  • Pinkas: ‘civilian casualty rate is going to go up’ in Gaza ‘even if’ IDF warns Palestinians to flee

    04:32

  • Engel: Israel’s strategy of ‘bombing the South,’ previously a safe zone, helps Hamas, hurts Israel

    04:35

  • 'We have to be outraged': Calling out silence over Hamas' sexual violence

    09:08

  • House member calls for balance of outrage over Hamas rapes in tense exchange

    02:51

  • Israel expands offensive, ordering mass evacuations in southern Gaza

    06:07

  • Gaza officials: 700 people killed since Israeli bombings resumed

    02:56

  • Aaron David Miller: ‘Tougher times are coming in the US-Israeli relationship’

    08:14

  • U.S. warship deflects Houthi drone attacks in the Red Sea

    02:24

  • ‘We dream for that’: Fmr. NY Consul General for Israel on strong future Palestinian leader

    14:38

  • Cousin of released hostage: 'I couldn’t stop crying'

    04:15

  •  ‘They are not safe and they know it’: UNICEF spokesperson details situation in Gaza

    05:16

  • IDF says it has hit over 400 targets after resuming Gaza bombing

    03:21

  • Biden Navigates Divisions Over Israel-Hamas War

    06:21

  • Fighting in Gaza resumes after weeklong truce ends

    03:24

  • Netanyahu is doubling down on policies that produce nothing but death and destruction: Journalist

    07:20

  • 'He's not going to survive this' Netanyahu in hot water after NYT report on Hamas attack

    06:36

  • John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’

    04:01

  • Family member of Hamas hostage: “If there is no endgame…this is all in vain”

    07:42

Foreign policy analyst and columnist for the Daily Beast David Rothkopf joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip to Dubai where she met with Middle East leaders about the Israel-Hamas war and the future of the Palestinian people after Hamas is ousted from power.Dec. 5, 2023

