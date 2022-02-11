NYT: Jan. 6 investigators find gaps in Trump WH call logs

After multiple reports alleging Donald Trump was careless with Presidential documents, the House Oversight Committee is now investigating. The Jan. 6 Cmte. has also reportedly found gaps in the Trump White House call logs. Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin says, “We saw that kind of laxity with Donald Trump when he was around Vladimir Putin. This doesn’t surprise anybody that he was running afoul of all the rules there.”Feb. 11, 2022