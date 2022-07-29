IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pre-Jan. 6 text messages missing for key Trump officials

    07:10

  • Beto O’Rourke on Uvalde City Council calling for Gov. Abbott to take action on guns

    05:03
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Trump will likely be a defendant for the rest of his life

    07:12
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Leaks of DOJ's criminal investigation of Trump will keep coming

    12:05

  • David Hogg: Americans 'exhausted' with Washington's failure on guns

    04:27

  • Rep. Katie Porter: 'Shameful' gunmakers refuse to take responsibility

    03:13

  • ‘Justice has been obstructed’ in missing Secret Service texts

    05:18

  • 'In prep for prosecution': DOJ's grand jury questioning 'dominated' by Trump WaPo says

    07:54

  • What AG Garland told Lester Holt that should make Trump worry

    04:50

  • Rep. Allred: Don’t elect officials who don’t believe in democracy

    05:21

  • Strzok: ‘Triple Russian threat’ at ‘unhinged’ Trump WH meeting

    06:26

  • ‘Accountability at the highest level’: Latest Jan. 6 news is bad for Trump

    01:28

  • Lawrence: Trump was the Commander-in-Chief of the insurrection

    14:51

  • Laurence Tribe: Not if but ‘how quickly’ AG Garland should move against Trump

    04:17

  • Lawrence: James Murray is the problem at the Secret Service

    15:05

  • Abrams: Gov. Kemp says women can choose pregnancy or jail

    03:24

  • Sen. Whitehouse shreds Supreme Court ‘gone wild’

    06:36

  • Beto O’Rourke: Texas mass shootings will continue ‘unless we change course’

    04:38

  • Rep. Schiff on missing Jan. 6 Secret Service texts: Negligent or worse

    04:42

  • U.S. gas prices plummet nearly 50¢ in a month

    04:17

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump will likely be a defendant for the rest of his life

07:12

Former President Donald Trump is facing legal exposure on multiple fronts, including a civil lawsuit filed by 8 Capitol police officers who defended the Capitol during the January 6th riot. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why 76-year-old Donald Trump is likely to be a defendant for the rest of his life.July 29, 2022

  • Pre-Jan. 6 text messages missing for key Trump officials

    07:10

  • Beto O’Rourke on Uvalde City Council calling for Gov. Abbott to take action on guns

    05:03
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Trump will likely be a defendant for the rest of his life

    07:12
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Leaks of DOJ's criminal investigation of Trump will keep coming

    12:05

  • David Hogg: Americans 'exhausted' with Washington's failure on guns

    04:27

  • Rep. Katie Porter: 'Shameful' gunmakers refuse to take responsibility

    03:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All