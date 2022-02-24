As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.11:54
McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire02:46
As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet07:04
Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine01:28
Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation02:20
'The people of Ukraine are counting on us' U.N. Security Council holds emergency meeting08:17
Russia expected to split Ukraine in initial military campaign07:38
Amb. McFaul: Right-wing Trump loyalists praising Putin make America look weak--not Biden11:48
Wagner: Why some Republicans see Russia’s anti-democratic whims as ‘aspirational’06:35
Vindman rips GOP 'cheerleading' Putin: They will own this when blood flows07:35
Zelenskyy speaks to Russians in address on Telegram07:37
Ukraine set to enter state of emergency07:34
Taiwan tension with China compared to Ukraine & Russia05:15
What’s with Trump’s praise of Putin?08:32
State Dept. remains ‘open to diplomacy but only if Moscow is serious’03:03
Col. Vindman: A major Russian offensive is ‘all but certain to pass’11:12
Biden announces new sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline02:34
David Ignatius: Europe is ‘at the edge’ of a possible ‘level of violence that we just haven’t seen’07:01
Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: ‘No signs’ of Russia withdrawing, ‘everything points to’ further escalation08:51
Ben Rhodes: ‘Most severe sanctions would have very significant repercussions on global markets'05:43
As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet07:04
NBC News' Erin McLaughlin and Matt Bradley report from Ukriane, where 'booms' have been heard in the distance in Kyiv. The city's siren system has not yet activated. Feb. 24, 2022
Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine01:28
Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation02:20
'The people of Ukraine are counting on us' U.N. Security Council holds emergency meeting08:17