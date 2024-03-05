IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘This is my granddaughter’: Dem Rep. shares emotional story of family using IVF
The Last Word

‘This is my granddaughter’: Dem Rep. shares emotional story of family using IVF

07:35

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her family’s journey with IVF and why Congress needs to codify in vitro fertilization protections saying, “There’s no room in our wombs for politicians!” Senate Republicans recently blocked legislation that would have protected access to in vitro fertilization. In the wake of that, Vice President Kamala Harris drew parallels between the Civil Rights Movement and the current fight for reproductive freedoms at a speech marking Bloody Sunday in Selma, AL.March 5, 2024

